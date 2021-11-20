Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after a first quarter touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malachi Carter (7) catches a pass in front of Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) pressures Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is hit as he throws by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Leprechaun carries the Notre Dame monogram flag in the first quarter of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Miles Brooks (20) defends in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is hit as he throws by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safey Tariq Carpenter (2) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) attempts to tackle in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly is interviewed by NBC Sports following a 55-0 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Juanyeh Thomas (1) attempts to tackle in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) watches his field goal in the third quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) pressures Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman sits on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) loses the ball as he is hit by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen (32) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (24) attempts to jump overt Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Myles Sims (16) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Houston Griffith (3) pursues in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins talks to his players in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) joins his teammates for the Notre Dame Alma Mater following the 55-0 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) looks at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A United States Air Force KC-135 tanker flies over Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end George Takacs (85) runs the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Juanyeh Thomas (1) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and Kyren Williams rushed for two scores to back a dominant defense in No. 8 Notre Dame's 55-0 victory over visiting Georgia Tech in a nonconference game on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
Coan went 15-for-20 passing, Tyler Buchner ran for 67 yards on five carries and Michael Mayer had three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown as the Fighting Irish (10-1) amassed 514 yards of total offense.
The Fighting Irish returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns, had six sacks and limited the Yellow Jackets (3-8) to just 224 yards of total offense. Notre Dame held its third straight opponent without a touchdown.
Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates went 14-for-28 passing for 96 yards and an interception, while Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 58 yards on 12 carries as the Yellow Jackets dropped their fifth straight game.
Notre Dame jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
After Jonathan Doerer's 41-yard field goal gave Notre Dame a 3-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, Notre Dame's defense extended the lead to 10-0 when linebacker Jack Kiser stepped in front of Yates' pass at the 50-yard line and returned it for a touchdown with 10:33 left in the quarter.
Williams' nine-yard run pushed the lead to 17-0 with 4:57 left before Coan hit Mayer for a 52-yard catch-and-run for a 24-0 lead with eight seconds left in the quarter.
Notre Dame resumed where it left off in the second quarter.
Logan Diggs followed his five-yard touchdown run with 10:41 left in the half by catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Coan less than four minutes later for a 38-0 lead. Williams capped the scoring with a 1-yard run that extended the lead to 45-0 with 1:29 left in the half.
Notre Dame didn't let up in the second half.
Doerer hit a 26-yard field goal to push the lead to 48-0 with 6:45 left in the third quarter before Notre Dame's defense found the end zone again on Georgia Tech's ensuing possession.
Isaiah Foskey burst through the line and hit Yates, jarring the ball free, with defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa scooping up the fumble and returning it for a touchdown and a 55-0 advantage with 4:50 left in the quarter.
