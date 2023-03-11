Azoulas Tubelis scored 17 points to lead a balanced scoring effort from No. 8 Arizona, which led Arizona State almost wire to wire on Friday in a 78-59 semifinal win at the Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas.
The result sets up a rematch of last year's Pac-12 championship game between the Wildcats and top-seeded UCLA, which beat Oregon 75-56 in the other semifinal on Friday. Arizona won last year's final 84-76.
Arizona (27-6) only trailed for 1:43 early into the contest, but Arizona State went on a 7-0 run midway through the second half to pull within four points with 7:06 remaining.
The Wildcats responded resoundingly, outscoring Arizona State 22-7 the rest of the way.
All seven Arizona players who logged more than a minute of game time recorded at least five points. Oumar Ballo and Cedric Henderson Jr. put up 14 points each. Ballo also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, and Tubelis had nine boards.
Tubelis and Ballo combined to hit 15 of 21 shots from the floor.
Courtney Ramey added nine points, all scored on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Kerr Kriisa, who sustained a shoulder injury in Arizona's quarterfinal win over Stanford on Thursday, contributed five points and a game-high seven assists.
Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal paced Arizona State (22-12) with 11 points each. DJ Horne added nine points, and Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Warren Washington each finished with eight points.
Cambridge powered Arizona State to a quarterfinal romp against Southern California, and he hit a three-quarter-court buzzer-beater to sink Arizona on Feb. 25, but he shot just 3 of 10 on Friday.
The Sun Devils were 21 of 65 (32.3 percent) from the floor as a team, including 6 of 26 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range.
Arizona, meanwhile, shot 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from beyond the arc, 31 of 55 (56.4 percent) from the floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.