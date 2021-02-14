Texas Tech was unable to travel to Fort Worth, Texas, due to inclement weather, leading the Big 12 to postpone Monday's game between the No. 7 Red Raiders and TCU.
The Big 12 announced Sunday that a home-and-home between the schools will instead be played Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock and at the Schollmaier Arena on Thursday in Fort Worth. The teams had been slated to play Wednesday in Lubbock as well as Monday's game in Fort Worth.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5 Big 12) were planning to arrive in Fort Worth on Saturday but were still in Lubbock as of Sunday afternoon.
The changes allow Texas Tech to stay put in Lubbock for the first game with the Horned Frogs (11-8, 4-6). TCU will be traveling despite the Dallas-Fort Worth area also experiencing inclement weather.
The arctic weather in West Texas led to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal to announce there would be no newspaper deliveries for Monday's editions. The temperature was 5 degrees at 7 p.m. CST.
It was 10 degrees and snowing at the same time in Fort Worth.
Tuesday's game is a makeup from a Jan. 20 game in Fort Worth that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Horned Frogs' program.
--Field Level Media
