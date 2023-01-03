Brandon Miller scored 17 points to lead a balanced scoring attack, and No. 7 Alabama routed Ole Miss 84-62 in a Southeastern Conference game Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Mark Sears added 16 points, Jaden Bradley scored 14, Jahvon Quinerly had 11 and Noah Clowney 10 for the Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 SEC), who shot 46 percent (29 of 63) from the floor, 45 percent (9 of 20) on 3-pointers and 68 percent (17 of 25) on free throws.
Alabama opened a 21-point halftime lead and was never threatened in the second half.
Jaemyn Brakefield scored 14 points, Daeshun Ruffin added 13 and Theo Akwuba had 11 to lead the Rebels (8-6, 0-2), who lost for the sixth time in eight games and fell to 0-2 in road games this season.
Ole Miss shot 34.8 percent (24 of 69) from the floor, 8.3 percent (2 of 24) on 3-pointers and 70.6 percent (12 of 17) on free throws.
Akwuba's basket started the second-half scoring and pulled the Rebels within 44-25, but the Crimson Tide scored the next five points.
Alabama extended the lead to as many as 27 points and coasted to victory.
Ole Miss took an 8-5 lead as Alabama made just two field goals in the first five minutes of the game.
Bradley made two free throws to put the Crimson Tide in front, and Clowney's 3-pointer helped them take a four-point lead.
The Rebels closed within two points before Alabama scored seven consecutive points.
Ruffin's basket pulled Ole Miss within 21-14 and it got within seven points once more before the Tide extended the lead.
Noah Gurley and Sears each made a 3-pointer as Alabama took a 31-16 lead.
The Rebels trimmed the lead to 12 before going scoreless for the final 3:21 of the half. Miller scored four points during a 9-0 run that gave the Crimson Tide a 44-23 halftime lead.
