Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 26 points to lift No. 6 Villanova past host Pennsylvania 71-56 in a Big 5 matchup Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Brandon Slater added 16 on 7-of-8 shooting, Caleb Daniels contributed 12 and Justin Moore had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-2), who defeated La Salle in their Big 5 opener on Sunday. Villanova still has Big 5 games remaining against Saint Joseph's and Temple.
Jordan Dingle led Penn (3-7) with 21 points and Max Martz added 12.
The Quakers have dropped three in a row.
When Slater threw down a one-handed dunk with 9:40 left in the first half, it capped a 13-0 run for a 22-9 Villanova lead.
Penn missed eight straight shots during the run.
The Quakers finally connected when Jonah Charles hit a 3-pointer with 7:03 left to close within 10.
But Gillespie responded with a three-pointer on Villanova's next possession.
Penn continued to struggle offensively and Gillespie hit another trey for a 28-12 advantage with 6:07 to go.
Martz then came back with consecutive treys for the Quakers to cut the deficit to 10.
Villanova led 33-21 at halftime thanks in large part to Gillespie's 13 points.
The Quakers shot just 7 of 25 from the field.
The game became a bit choppy through the first six minutes of the second half as Villanova held a 40-27 lead.
Daniels then converted a three-point play with 13:38 remaining for a 16-point advantage.
Michael Wang responded with a nifty jump hook, Clark Slajchert made a 3-pointer and Dingle hit a jumper to close the Quakers within nine.
Moore knocked down a jumper and Gillespie made another trey for a 48-34 Wildcats lead with 9:54 left.
Dingle responded with a four-point play with 8:17 remaining to cut the deficit to 52-41.
When Gillespie dropped in a pair of free throws with 3:35 to go, Villanova led 64-49.
The Wildcats made some clutch shots down the stretch as they sealed the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.