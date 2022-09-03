Haynes King threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as No. 6 Texas A&M blanked FCS opponent Sam Houston State 31-0 in a weather-delayed season opener in College Station, Texas.
King completed 20 of 31 passes and tossed a pair of interceptions in his first game since the second contest of last year, when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the first quarter at Colorado. He also added 35 yards on six rushes before taking a seat for good in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies were never really threatened but didn't put the Bearkats away until the second half, outlasting a lightning delay of more than two hours that lengthened intermission. But their defense wasn't affected a bit by the unusual circumstances, limiting Sam Houston State to 198 total yards.
Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Yates struggled against Texas A&M's team speed, completing 14 of 28 passes for only 91 yards and absorbing a pair of sacks. This is the final season in FCS for the Bearkats, who will join Conference USA next year.
King initiated scoring at the 3:39 mark of the first quarter when he turned 3rd-and-11 into six points by finding Yulkeith Brown for a 66-yard touchdown pass. Sam Houston State reached the Aggies' 23 on its next drive, but Yates threw a deflected pass under pressure that was picked off by Jardin Gilbert.
Texas A&M started to pull away late in the first half. Caden Davis converted a 40-yard field goal with 4:59 on the clock for a 10-0 lead, and King hit Ainias Smith for a 63-yard scoring strike with 50 seconds remaining for a 17-0 halftime cushion.
Following the lengthy halftime, the Aggies increased their advantage to 24 with a drive of nearly six minutes to start the third quarter. Devon Achane capped the march with a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:52 left in the quarter.
King capped the scoring with a 43-yard strike to Smith with 11:10 left in the game. Smith ended the day with six catches for 164 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.