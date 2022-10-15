Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) just misses a catch in the end zone against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is forced out of bounds after a run by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; A Tennessee Volunteers fan watches on his phone as fans tear down the goal posts after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks the game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Christian Charles (14) and offensive lineman Ollie Lane (78) celebrate recovering a kickoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Princeton Fant (88) scores a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Christian Charles (14) celebrates recovering a kickoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) has trouble with the snap during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) calls out a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee fans gather before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal posts after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans on the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Saban let Quandarrius Robinson have it in the first half of Alabama's game with Tennessee after inexplicably tried to pick up a loose ball on a punt return. (Twitter)
Chase McGrath's 40-yard field goal as time expired lifted No. 6 Tennessee to an epic 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1) and beat Alabama for the first time since Nick Saban became the Tide's coach in 2007.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker set up the game-winning score by driving the Volunteers 45 yards in only 13 seconds on two long completions to Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy to give them the ball at the Alabama 23.
Hooker completed 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and threw five touchdown passes. He connected on all five of his touchdown passes with receiver Jalin Hyatt, who finished with six catches for 207 yards.
Hyatt's 13-yard touchdown catch with 3:26 left knotted the score at 49.
Will Reichard had a chance to put Alabama ahead with 15 seconds left but missed a 50-yard attempt wide right. It was Reichard's fourth miss in his past seven attempts.
The game featured the return of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young after he missed the Crimson Tide's previous game with a right shoulder injury. Young completed 35 of 52 passes for 455 yards and threw two touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Young helped Alabama erase a 28-10 deficit in the second quarter -- its largest in three seasons -- before the team's traded scores down the stretch. Jahmyr Gibbs' 26-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass from Young to Ja'Corey Brooks tied the game at 28.
Gibbs ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
Young's 1-yard TD pass to Cameron Latu tied the game at 42 with 8:38 left.
Alabama's defense provided the go-ahead points on the ensuing series when Hooker was sacked and fumbled. Dallas Turner picked it up and returned it 11 yards to give Alabama a 49-42 lead with 7:49 left.
But Tennessee's up-tempo offense, which amassed 567 total yards, struck again late and set up McGrath's game-winner in the final minute.
