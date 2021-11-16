Zach Edey needed just 18 minutes to build an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double Tuesday night as No. 6 Purdue roared out to a 34-point halftime lead on its way to a 96-52 rout of Wright State in West Lafayette, Ind.
The 7-foot-4 Edey got plenty of help inside.
Trevion Williams came off the bench for 20 points and 13 boards in only 20 minutes, hitting the 1,000-point mark for his career on a dunk with 5:15 left in the game. Freshman Caleb Furst produced his first double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Brandon Newman stroked five 3-pointers for 15 points in a reserve role and Sasha Stefanovic added 12 -- all on 3s -- as the Boilermakers (3-0) hit 52.2 percent of their field goals. They were an impressive 11 of 28 from the 3-point arc.
Purdue also got the job done with its defense and rebounding.
It held the high-powered Raiders (1-2), who averaged 87 points per game in their first two contests, to 30.5 percent shooting. Then the Boilermakers finished most possessions with a rebound, earning a 56-23 advantage on the glass.
Only six players scored for Wright State.
Trey Calvin tallied a game-high 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while Tanner Holden added 17 points and seven rebounds. Grant Basile, who scored a career-high 37 points Friday night in a loss at Marshall, made just 3 of 14 shots and managed only seven points.
Purdue wasted little time identifying itself as the much better team. After Holden stroked a 3-pointer for the game's first points, the Boilermakers promptly ripped off 14 in a row. Furst finished the run with a 3-pointer at the 15:46 mark.
Purdue owned a double-figure lead for the final 31:45, making this one a blowout with a run of 14 straight points that Edey finished with a putback with a 33-10 lead with 6:57 left. The Boilermakers' 34-point cushion marked their eighth-largest halftime lead in school history.
It was Purdue's third straight game with at least 90 points, the first time in coach Matt Painter's tenure that's happened.
