Ayo Dosunmu piled up 31 points and six assists and No. 6 Illinois survived Nebraska's upset bid with a 77-72 overtime win Friday in Lincoln, Neb.
Dosunmu scored the Fighting Illini's last 10 points in regulation, then scored five points in the first minute of overtime to give Illinois a 71-66 lead.
With the Illini holding a 73-70 edge, Dosunmu fired in a jumper with 15 seconds left to clinch Illinois' fifth straight victory.
Dosunmu achieved the school's third all-time triple-double in its last game against Wisconsin.
Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Illinois (14-5, 10-3 Big Ten). Trent Frazier and Adam Miller added 10 points apiece.
Lat Mayen led the Cornhuskers (4-12, 0-9) with 16 points. Teddy Allen and Trey McGowens tossed in 15 points apiece but Nebraska lost its 25th consecutive conference game and ninth in a row overall.
The Cornhuskers were clinging to a 34-33 lead at halftime even though they never trailed during the first 20 minutes.
Mayen scored seven points in the early going and Thorir Thorbjarnarson knocked down two 3-pointers. Cockburn and Dosunmu combined for 20 of the Illini's first-half points.
Illinois finished the half on a 9-2 run with Cockburn scoring seven of those points.
Cockburn also dunked on a put-back 32 seconds into the second half to give the Illini their first lead of the contest.
Dosunmu's dunk with 15:39 remaining gave Illinois a 44-39 advantage. The Cornhuskers responded with 10 unanswered points that included 3-pointers from Mayen and McGowens.
Illinois soon went on a 10-0 run of its own to gain a 56-52 lead. Frazier made a layup and a 3-pointer during that span.
The runs kept coming as Nebraska reeled off 12 of the next 14 points for a 64-58 lead with 2:55 left. McGowens had two baskets in that stretch and Mayen knocked down two 3-pointers.
Dosunmu went on a 6-0 personal run to tie the game. The Cornhuskers' Dalano Banton and Dosunmu traded baskets to make it 66-all. Nebraska had the ball last in regulation but came up empty.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.