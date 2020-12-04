Matthew Hurt made six 3-point shots on the way to 24 points as No. 6 Duke defeated visiting Bellarmine 76-54 on Friday night in Durham, N.C.
Hurt shot 6-for-8 on 3-pointers as part of Duke's 13-for-26 shooting from long range. That included freshman Jaemyn Brakefield's 4-for-4, giving him 12 points.
It was a rude introduction to Division I for Bellarmine, which played its first game since moving up in classification from Division II. The Knights' first three scheduled games were called off because they were in a coronavirus-related quarantine.
The Blue Devils (2-1) responded from their setback Tuesday night against No. 8 Michigan State -- a 75-69 result that marked Duke's most-lopsided nonleague home loss in 25 years.
For the Bellarmine game, the Blue Devils went with a starting lineup change as freshman post player Mark Williams was with the first-string unit for the first time and guard Jordan Goldwire was back as a starter after a game coming off the bench. Williams blocked four shots and led the Blue Devils with seven rebounds.
Hurt, who was 9-for-12 overall from the field, and Brakefield each had six rebounds. Duke shot 51.8 percent from the field.
Duke built a 12-2 lead -- half those points coming on a pair of Brakefield 3-pointers -- in slightly more than five minutes despite starting forward Jalen Johnson picking up two early fouls for the second straight game.
Brakefield soon added another 3 -- and that was more than Bellarmine's total field goals (2-for-10) at that juncture.
Nick Thelen's 14 points and Ethan Claycomb's 13 points paced Bellarmine.
Like Duke, Bellarmine has been a regular NCAA Tournament participant, but that came in Division II for the Knights.
In this debut, the Knights didn't have a player with more than three points until almost 15 minutes into the game.
For Duke, this marked a game in between showdowns with Big Ten opponents, with a matchup with Illinois on Tuesday night's docket. Sunday's Elon-Duke game has been postponed because of coronavirus issues with the Elon team.
--Field Level Media
