Sophomore Ryan Nembhard poured in a career-high 30 points and No. 6 seed Creighton converted all 22 of its free throw attempts to earn an 85-76 victory over third-seeded Baylor in South Regional second-round play Sunday night in Denver.
Trey Alexander posted 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Arthur Kaluma added 11 points for the Bluejays (23-12), who claimed their second Sweet 16 berth in three years.
Creighton will face No. 15 seed Princeton Friday night in Louisville. The Bluejays and Tigers have met once previously -- a 63-54 Creighton home win on Dec. 29, 1961.
LJ Cryer recorded a career-high 30 points to pace Baylor (23-11) while Adam Flagler added 15 and Jalen Bridges scored 12.
The Bears canned just 5 of 22 attempts from 3-point range compared to the Bluejays' 11-for-24 effort -- good for an 18-point edge from long distance for the Bluejays.
Creighton's edge in deep shooting played out early as it drilled four of its first five 3-point tries -- including one from each corner by backup guard Francisco Farabello -- to build an 18-12 lead at the 13:37 mark of the first half.
The Bluejays expanded their lead to 27-17 on Alexander's 3-pointer with 7:51 to play. At that juncture, Baylor had made just 31.8 percent of its shots overall and 2 of 11 from 3-point range.
Josh Ojianwuna and Bridges threw down back-to-back dunks to pull Baylor within 34-27 with 2:28 to go, but Baylor Scheierman swished a 3-pointer from the corner -- Creighton's seventh of the half -- to give the Bluejays a 39-29 lead at the break.
Five minutes into the second half, Flagler cashed a jumper and Cryer followed with a pullup and a 3-pointer to give Baylor a 7-0 run that chopped Creighton's lead to 50--- the closest the Bears had been since 15-12.
Creighton's Alexander answered with a short jumper on the ensuing possession to trigger a 13-5 spree over the next four minutes to restore a 13-point lead.
When Creighton 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner went to the bench with his fourth foul at the 6:33 mark, Baylor had a window to rally. But after Flagler hit two free throws to pull the Bears within 71-59, Farabello and Nembhard responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Creighton its biggest lead at 77-59.
Flagler's layup cut Creighton's margin to 79-70 with three minutes to play. The Bears had three subsequent possessions to get closer, but Keyonte George's missed shot was followed by two turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.