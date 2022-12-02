Jalen Bridges made two free throws with 16 seconds left as No. 6 Baylor closed the game with an 8-0 run to post a 64-63 victory over No. 14 Gonzaga on Friday night in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Keyonte George scored 18 points as the Bears (6-2) prevailed in the rematch of the 2021 national championship game won by Baylor.
Gonzaga (5-3) had a chance to win the contest as Rasir Bolton received an inbounds pass in the backcourt and drove all the way to the hoop but his left-handed layup was off the mark as time expired.
Adam Flagler scored 11 points and Langston Love added 10 for the Bears, who improved to 2-5 all-time against the Bulldogs.
Malachi Smith scored 16 points, Anton Watson recorded 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Julian Strawther 10 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga.
Bulldogs star Drew Timme scored a season-low nine points before fouling out.
Gonzaga held a team-best seven-point lead before Flagler buried two 3-pointers in 24 seconds to pull the Bears within 63-62 with 1:10 remaining.
Bridges made two free throws with 16 seconds left to give Baylor a one-point lead and the Bears held on when Bolton couldn't convert.
Baylor shot 37.1 percent from the field, including 6 of 24 from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs made 36.1 percent of their shots and were 6 of 22 from behind the arc.
Gonzaga took its first lead since 3-2 when Watson scored on a layup for a 41-40 edge with 15:39 left in the contest.
Timme scored his first basket of the game to give the Bulldogs a 53-52 lead with 6:04 left.
Timme scored his second field goal 29 seconds later to again give Gonzaga a one-point edge.
Watson later hit a jumper to push the Bulldogs ahead by one and start an 8-0 flurry. Smith added two free throws, Timme scored a basket and Smith slammed home a dunk to give Gonzaga a 63-56 lead with 1:41 remaining before Baylor rallied.
George had 14 first-half points as Baylor held a 38-33 halftime lead. Smith scored 11 in the half for the Bulldogs.
The Bears ripped off 10 straight points early in the game to hold a 12-3 lead.
Baylor pushed the lead to 12 when Bridges drained a 3-pointer to make it 19-7 with 12:19 left in the half. The Bears again led by 12 at 30-18 with 5:25 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.