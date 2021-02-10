Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals as No. 5 Villanova put away visiting Marquette 96-64 on Wednesday.
Robinson-Earl was 10 of 11 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point territory as Villanova reached a season high in points scored.
Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 11 assists for his third career double-double, Jermaine Samuels contributed 14 points, and Justin Moore had 12 for the Wildcats, who improved to 13-2 overall. They're 8-1 and still in first place in the Big East. Caleb Daniels also had 12.
Freshman Dawson Garcia scored a season-high 28 points for Marquette, while D.J. Carton added 13.
The Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-9) have lost five of their last six overall.
Samuels drove to the basket and completed a difficult reverse layup for an 18-13 Villanova lead with 10:14 left in the first half.
On Marquette's next possession, Carton dropped in a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two.
The Wildcats moved ahead 29-22 with 5:29 remaining after Moore received a crisp pass from Gillespie and scored in the lane.
Garcia completed a three-point play to close Marquette within 33-30 with 2:19 to go.
Villanova extended its halftime lead to 40-32 when Daniels hit a trey at the buzzer.
Garcia led all scorers on both teams with 14 points in the first half.
The Wildcats scored the first five points of the second half -- a layup by Daniels and a 3-pointer by Robinson-Earl -- to quickly pull ahead 45-32.
Villanova stayed aggressive, and when Moore hit a trey as the shot clock expired, the lead was 55-39 with 15:46 remaining.
The Golden Eagles got within 57-46 with 14:00 left after Carton stole the ball at midcourt, dribbled all the way to the basket and threw down a one-handed dunk.
Robinson-Earl soon made consecutive treys and Villanova extended its advantage to 67-52 with 10:21 left.
Villanova made eight of its first 11 treys in the second half to lead 78-56 with 6:27 left.
--Field Level Media
