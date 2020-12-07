The Texas A&M-Ole Miss football game scheduled Saturday in College Station, Texas, was postponed Monday due to COVID-19 issues within the Rebels program.
This is the second straight week in which the Rebels (4-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) had a game postponed, after their game with LSU scheduled for Dec. 5 was postponed amid a conference shuffle of contests.
Ole Miss-LSU was originally rescheduled to Dec. 19, but now it's possible that date instead could be used to reschedule the Rebels' contest with the fifth-ranked Aggies (7-1, 7-1).
That plan would hinge on the availability of multiple other teams, since Texas A&M also had its scheduled Nov. 14 game at Tennessee pushed back to that date.
Texas A&M and Ole Miss were supposed to play on Nov. 21, but that contest was postponed due to COVID-related issues with the Aggies.
Ole Miss will not be eligible to return to team activities until at least Friday based on the SEC's COVID-19 protocols.
--Field Level Media
