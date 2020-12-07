The Texas A&M-Ole Miss football game scheduled Saturday in College Station, Texas, was postponed Monday due to COVID-19 issues within the Rebels program.

This is the second straight week in which the Rebels (4-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) had a game postponed, after their game with LSU scheduled for Dec. 5 was postponed amid a conference shuffle of contests.

Ole Miss-LSU was originally rescheduled to Dec. 19, but now it's possible that date instead could be used to reschedule the Rebels' contest with the fifth-ranked Aggies (7-1, 7-1).

That plan would hinge on the availability of multiple other teams, since Texas A&M also had its scheduled Nov. 14 game at Tennessee pushed back to that date.

Texas A&M and Ole Miss were supposed to play on Nov. 21, but that contest was postponed due to COVID-related issues with the Aggies.

Ole Miss will not be eligible to return to team activities until at least Friday based on the SEC's COVID-19 protocols.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.