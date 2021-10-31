C.J. Stroud passed for 305 yards and a touchdown, TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 152 yards and a score and No. 5 Ohio State defeated No. 20 Penn State 33-24 Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
With Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) leading 20-17 late in the third quarter, the Buckeyes extended their lead to 10 points when Henderson broke through the line for a 68-yard run to the 3. He ran in from the 1 two plays later.
Penn State (5-3, 2-3) responded with a 75-yard drive, capped with a 1-yard run by Keyvone Lee for a 27-24 score before Ohio State's Noah Ruggles made a 25-yard field goal with 7:12 to play to make it 30-24.
He added a 26-yard field goal with 2:41 remaining.
Sean Clifford was 35 of 52 for 361 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Penn State, which has lost three straight.
Ohio State led 17-10 at the half thanks to two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds.
Penn State had a 7-3 lead before Stroud passed 38 yards to Chris Olave to make it 10-7 with 3:48 left in the second quarter.
On Penn State's next possession, Tyreke Smith strip-sacked Clifford and defensive tackle Jerron Cage picked up the loose ball and rambled 57 yards for a 17-7 lead at the 2:24 mark.
The Nittany Lions got a 47-yard field goal by Jordan Stout on the final play of the first half, then on their first drive of the third quarter tied it 17-17 with the aid of two Ohio State personal fouls. Jahan Dotson capped the 75-yard series with a 2-yard run.
Ohio State has won five straight and nine of 10 against Penn State and leads the series 23-14. The average margin of victory in the previous five meetings was six points.
Next Saturday, Penn State is at Maryland and Ohio State goes to Nebraska.
