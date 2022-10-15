Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum combined for 339 rushing yards and four touchdowns as No. 5 Michigan overpowered No. 10 Penn State 41-17 in a Big Ten Conference showdown Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.
Edwards racked up a career-high 173 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns for Michigan (7-0, 4-0). Corum had 166 yards on 28 carries and two more scores as the Wolverines rushed for 418 yards. Michigan kicker Jake Moody made all four of his field-goal tries.
Sean Clifford completed just 7-of-19 passes for 120 yards and rushed for 74 yards on six carries for Penn State (5-1, 2-1).
The Wolverines led 16-14 at halftime.
Michigan outgained Penn State 126-9 in the first quarter but had to settle for two field goals. The Wolverines' first drive lasted 11 plays and 64 yards. Moody kicked a 29-yard field goal for a 3-0 advantage.
The Wolverines' next possession included 13 plays and 77 yards but they stalled inside Penn State's 10. Moody converted a 24-yard attempt.
Michigan finished off another long drive with their first touchdown as 8:29 remained in the opening half. Corum plunged in from 1 yard out to complete a 13-play, 70-yard drive.
Clifford rushed for 62 yards after faking a handoff to give Penn State some momentum on its next possession. Kaytron Allen scored from 1 yard out on fourth down to answer Michigan's touchdown.
The Nittany Lions' defense then made its presence known. Demeioun Robinson batted a J.J. McCarthy pass attempt. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs intercepted it and raced 47 yards for a score and a 14-13 lead.
Moody kicked a 23-yard field goal for Michigan just before the half ended.
Jake Pinegar's 27-yard field goal early in the third quarter gave Penn State a 17-16 edge. It didn't last long. Edwards' 67-yard scoring run and McCarthy's 2-point conversion pass to Ronnie Bell gave Michigan a 24-17 lead.
Corum showed his burst on a 61-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter for a 31-17 Wolverines lead.
Moody's 37-yard field goal with 11:03 left made it a 17-point game. Edwards tacked on a 3-yard touchdown run with five minutes left.
