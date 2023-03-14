Daniil Medvedev remained undefeated since the Australian Open, rallying for a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over 12th-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday in Indian Wells, Calif.
The fifth-seeded Russian ran his winning streak to 17 matches, a stretch that includes tournament championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Doha, Qatar.
Medvedev prevailed despite turning his right ankle early in the second set when he fell to the court. He resumed action after a medical timeout.
"When I twisted (my ankle), I thought I was going to stand up just fine," Medvedev said. "But then the pain started growing very fast, so I was like, 'That is not a good sign.' I felt like I didn't break it, but I felt that one of the ligaments was a little injured, so I thought I wasn't going to be able to play.
"It was one of the first times in my life that the physio had taped my ankle, so I decided to give it a try. What was surprising was it was much easier to run than walk. So when I was walking I was limping and then I was running fine.
"When the adrenaline goes down, it will be pretty painful, so I am going to probably do a scan to see what it is and if I can continue to play."
Medvedev came through at key moments in the match, saving 15 of the 17 break points he faced.
Assuming the ankle holds up, Medvedev will play a quarterfinal match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The 23rd-seeded Spaniard eliminated Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4.
Two seeded U.S. players advanced to the quarterfinals with straight-set wins. No. 4 Taylor Fritz defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3, and No. 14 Frances Tiafoe downed qualifier Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 6-4, 6-4.
Tenth-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain overpowered sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-4.
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain opposed Great Britain's Jack Draper in nighttime action. Two other matches were on the night slate: No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada vs. No. 17 Tommy Paul of the United States, and No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy vs. Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.