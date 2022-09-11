J.J. McCarthy went 11-of-12 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 4 Michigan to a 56-10 home win over Hawaii on Saturday night.
Making his first career start, McCarthy stated his case that he should be the full-time starter going forward over Cade McNamara. McCarthy led the Wolverines (2-0) to six touchdowns in the first half before being pulled from the game.
Joey Yellen went 13-of-36 passing in defeat for Hawaii, which was outgained by Michigan, 588-253.
The Wolverines also held a 268-140 advantage in rushing yards.
McCarthy first hit Roman Wilson for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 12:48 remaining in the first quarter to give Michigan a 7-0 lead.
After a 1-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum put Michigan up 14-0 with 7:36 left in the first, Wilson scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 Wolverines with 4:23 to go in the first.
Corum rushed for a game-high 88 yards on nine carries.
McCarthy then hit Ronnie Bell for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 12:05 remaining in the second quarter, and Donovan Edwards scored from a yard out with 8:38 left in the second to put Michigan up 35-0.
Bell finished with six catches for 74 yards.
With 1:06 left in the second quarter, McCarthy hit Cornelius Johnson for a 17-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolverines a 42-0 lead.
Hawaii (0-3) spoiled Michigan's shutout bid when Matthew Shipley kicked a 26-yard field goal with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter to make it 42-3 Michigan.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Michigan grabbed a 49-3 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run by C.J. Stokes.
Hawaii then cut Michigan's lead to 49-10 on a 54-yard touchdown run by Tylan Hines with 11:27 remaining, but Michigan took a 56-10 lead with 7:59 left on a 38-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Gash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.