Michigan on Saturday postponed next week's home game against Illinois, extending its two-week pause in the aftermath of COVID-19 issues within the athletics program.

It will be the fifth consecutive missed game for the fourth-ranked Wolverines (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten), who last played Jan. 22. Michigan's next scheduled game is Feb. 14 at Wisconsin.

In a statement, Michigan says Thursday's game against the Fighting Illini "has been postponed as part of the Wolverines' return-to-play planning following the program's pause."

In addition to Illinois, Michigan has missed games against Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern and Michigan State.

The school announced the pause on Jan. 23, citing "positive test results for the SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant virus infections from several individuals linked to the U-M Athletic Department."

--Field Level Media

