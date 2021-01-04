No. 3 Villanova paused all activities again Monday due to COVID-19 issues, forcing the postponement of its next three games.
The Wildcats (8-1, 3-0 Big East) were scheduled to play at DePaul on Tuesday, host Marquette on Friday and travel to Xavier on Jan. 13.
No makeup dates have been announced.
Villanova had just returned to practice on Sunday after previously shutting down operations on Dec. 27.
Head coach Jay Wright's Wildcats have not played since an 85-68 win at Marquette on Dec. 23. Villanova has won six straight games.
