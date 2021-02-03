No. 3 Villanova and Georgetown will play Sunday in Philadelphia after the Wildcats' game against Xavier was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Musketeers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Big East also scheduled Villanova to play Marquette on Feb. 10 to replace the Wildcats' game against DePaul, called off due to COVID protocols with that program. That reschedules a Jan. 8 game called off between Villanova and Marquette.

Villanova, winners of nine in a row, defeated Georgetown on Dec. 11 as part of their winning streak. Sunday's game will allow the teams to cancel their Feb. 17 contest.

--Field Level Media

