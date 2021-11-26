Zach Edey scored 20 points on a near-perfect shooting performance and No. 3 Purdue had no trouble in a 97-40 win over Omaha in a nonconference game on Friday in West Lafayette, Ind.
Edey was 6-for-7 shooting from the floor and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in 16 minutes on the court, with Trevion Williams posting a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes for the Boilermakers (6-0).
Brandon Newman made three four-pointers during his 16-point performance, while Jaden Ivey added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting as Purdue led by as many as 58 points in the second half.
Purdue shot 57.6 percent (34-for-59) from the field and 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from 3-point range, in addition to outrebounding the Mavericks 53-22 and outscoring them 48-16 in the paint.
Purdue opened the game on a 31-3 run capped by Edey's jumper with 9:16 left in the first half and never looked back against the overmatched Mavericks (1-5). Purdue stretched its lead to 52-17 at halftime.
Darrius Hughes scored a team-high 13 points, Dylan Brougham added six and Marco Smith five for the Mavericks. Omaha shot 27 percent (17-for-63) from the field and 17.9 percent (5-for-28) from beyond the arc.
Omaha never found any rhythm offensively from the outset. The Mavericks missed 12 of their first 13 shots and made just seven of their 28 field-goal attempts in the first half.
Purdue was very efficient in the first half, getting 14 points from Edey and 10 from Newman. The Boilermakers shot 63 percent (17-for-27) from the field, including 58.3 (7-for-12) from beyond the arc. Purdue forced five turnovers and converted them into eight points, in addition to outrebounding the Mavericks 25-7 and outscoring them 18-4 in the paint.
The Boilermakers will see a more challenging foe the next time they take the court. They host Florida State Tuesday for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.