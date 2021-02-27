Franz Wagner led four scorers in double figures with 21 points, lifting No. 3 Michigan to a 73-57 win over Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
Isaiah Livers added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Mike Smith scored 14 points and Hunter Dickinson had 13 for the Wolverines (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten), who won their seventh straight.
Michigan was the more physical team throughout the game, outrebounding Indiana 37-27 and outscoring the Hoosiers 7-2 in second-chance points.
Al Durham led Indiana (12-12, 7-10) with 15 points, becoming the 53rd player in Indiana history to surpass 1,000 points in his career. Race Thompson added 11 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis matched a season-low with 10 points, hitting just 3 of 12 shots from the field.
Indiana dropped its third straight in another blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes. The Hoosiers finished the year 6-6 at home and will play their final two regular- season games at Michigan State on Tuesday and at Purdue on Saturday, needing to win both games to keep their chances for an at-large berth alive.
Wagner scored 14 points in the first half, helping Michigan jump to a 42-33 halftime lead. The Wolverines got in the bonus at the 6:22 mark of the first half and did much of their damage at the free throw line, hitting 16 of 18 in the half.
After a Jackson-Davis dunk cut Michigan's lead to 22-21, the Wolverines went on a 10-0 run, holding Indiana scoreless for a three-minute stretch. Smith started the run with a contested 3-pointer, then made a pair of free throws to put the Wolverines up 32-21 with 5:53 left in the first half.
An inside basket from Dickinson gave Michigan its largest lead of the half, 42-29. But the Hoosiers closed the half with a 4-0 run, with an 18-footer from Jerome Hunter at the buzzer cutting Michigan's halftime lead to nine.
Indiana played without second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin, who remains day-to-day after suffering a foot injury against Rutgers.
--Field Level Media
