Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey presents the MVP trophy to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry leave the field following the SEC championship game after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) hoist the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) celebrates after a stop against the Georgia Bulldogs on a fourth down with seconds left on the clock during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) holds the championship trophy as the team makes their way to the locker room after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) walks off the field after a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) reacts as he leaves the field after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) hoist the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) walks off the field after a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide Crimson Tide mascot Big Al makes confetti angels after the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) leaves the field with the most valuable player trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks off the field after a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) hoist the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) walks off the field after a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Fans hold up a sign touting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (not pictured) for the Heisman Trophy during the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown on a pass reception against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) and defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) slides into the end zone for a touchdown against the George Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Members of the Million Dollar Band perform in the stands during the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown on a pass reception against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders perform during the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, left, quarterback Bryce Young (9), linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrate with the SEC championship trophy after their win against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tommy Brown (75) celebrates with the SEC logo after their win during the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, left, and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide inebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) lift the SEC championship trophy after their win against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide inebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) lift the SEC championship trophy after their win against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, left, quarterback Bryce Young (9), linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrate with the SEC championship trophy after their win against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) after their win during the SEC championship game after the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates at the goal post after a receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates his receiving touchdown with tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates at the goal post after a receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates at the goal post after a receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) and defensive back Lewis Cine (16) tackle Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs after a catch for a touchdown past Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens (79) and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) congratulate Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) after he scored a rushing touchdown against Georgie during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) dives into the end zone ahead of Georgia defensive back William Poole (31) to score during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens (79) and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) congratulate Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) after he scored a rushing touchdown against Georgie during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) catches a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) catches a touchdown pass past Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders (6) in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41) pressures Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates after a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after a tackle against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs after a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after a tackle against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide fans cheer against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) catches a touchdown pass past Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) celebrates after a pass break-up against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) catches a pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) and linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) attempts a pass against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the second quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) scores a receiving touchdown against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the second quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) recovers his fumble as he is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the second quarter during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a reception as he is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) reacts after scoring a receiving touchdown with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his rushing touchdown with tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a first down during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his rushing touchdown with tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) recovers his fumble as he is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the second quarter during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart communicates with Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) scores a receiving touchdown against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the second quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports