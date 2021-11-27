Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) scores in the fourth overtime period to beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) and safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) combine to tackle Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is chased out of the pocket by Auburn Tigers defenders during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) catches a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after tackling Auburn Tigers Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (not pictured) for a loss during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) evades the Auburn Tigers pass rush during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide players tangle after a hit near the Auburn Tigers bench during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) hits Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) on a pass play during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) disrupts a pass attempt by Auburn Tigers Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban questions an official during the first half against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) hits Auburn Tigers Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) as he throws during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) cannot catch a pass against Auburn Tigers Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) warms up before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (right) shake hands before a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
John Metchie caught the game-winning 2-point conversion pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime Saturday, lifting third-ranked Alabama past host Auburn, 24-22.
Young completed 25 of 51 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for the Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) as they won one of the most memorable Iron Bowls in the rivalry's 86-game history.
Metchie finished with 13 catches for 150 yards, plus both 2-point catches when rules dictated the teams go for 2 after the second overtime.
TJ Finley hit 17 of 26 passes for 137 yards with a pair of scores and an interception for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5), who led 10-0 in the fourth quarter but couldn't finish off what would have been one of the biggest upsets in rivalry history. Finley's 2-point pass in the fourth overtime fell incomplete.
After Young hit Slade Bolden with a 6-yard scoring strike on the Tide's drive in the first overtime, Finley responded with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Landen King to force double overtime. There, Auburn got a career-long 49-yard field goal from Ben Patton and Will Reichard hit from 38 for Alabama.
Both teams scored on their 2-point plays in the third overtime, setting up the dramatic finish in the fourth overtime that kept the Tide's national championship hopes alive. They play top-ranked Georgia next week in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
Alabama forced overtime when Young found Ja'Corey Brooks for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left in regulation, capping a 12-play, 97-yard drive that saw Young convert a fourth-and-7 with a 14-yard pass to Jahleel Billingsley.
The Tigers opened the scoring when Finley flipped a short pass to Kobe Hudson from the 15 and Hudson did the rest, breaking the scoring seal with 6:50 remaining in the second quarter.
That's how the half ended, with the Auburn defense playing a starring role. An Alabama offense that entered the game averaging 44.4 points per game was restricted to 68 yards. Young was sacked five times.
