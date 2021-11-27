John Metchie caught the game-winning 2-point conversion pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime Saturday, lifting third-ranked Alabama past host Auburn, 24-22.

Young completed 25 of 51 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for the Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) as they won one of the most memorable Iron Bowls in the rivalry's 86-game history.

Metchie finished with 13 catches for 150 yards, plus both 2-point catches when rules dictated the teams go for 2 after the second overtime.

TJ Finley hit 17 of 26 passes for 137 yards with a pair of scores and an interception for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5), who led 10-0 in the fourth quarter but couldn't finish off what would have been one of the biggest upsets in rivalry history. Finley's 2-point pass in the fourth overtime fell incomplete.

After Young hit Slade Bolden with a 6-yard scoring strike on the Tide's drive in the first overtime, Finley responded with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Landen King to force double overtime. There, Auburn got a career-long 49-yard field goal from Ben Patton and Will Reichard hit from 38 for Alabama.

Both teams scored on their 2-point plays in the third overtime, setting up the dramatic finish in the fourth overtime that kept the Tide's national championship hopes alive. They play top-ranked Georgia next week in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

Alabama forced overtime when Young found Ja'Corey Brooks for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left in regulation, capping a 12-play, 97-yard drive that saw Young convert a fourth-and-7 with a 14-yard pass to Jahleel Billingsley.

The Tigers opened the scoring when Finley flipped a short pass to Kobe Hudson from the 15 and Hudson did the rest, breaking the scoring seal with 6:50 remaining in the second quarter.

That's how the half ended, with the Auburn defense playing a starring role. An Alabama offense that entered the game averaging 44.4 points per game was restricted to 68 yards. Young was sacked five times.

