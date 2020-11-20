Zaven Collins returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime Thursday night as No. 25 Tulsa defeated visiting Tulane 30-24 in an American Athletic Conference game.
The Golden Hurricane (5-1, 5-0 AAC) won after erasing a double-digit deficit for the fourth time this season. Third-string quarterback Davis Brin rallied them from a 14-0, fourth-quarter hole by rushing for one touchdown and throwing for two.
The Green Wave (5-5, 2-5) saw their three-game winning streak end.
The teams traded field goals during the first overtime, and on the first possession of the second overtime, Tulane moved to the Tulsa 7-yard line. However, on third-and-goal, Collins intercepted a Michael Pratt pass and ran it all the way back for the sudden victory.
It wasn't the first moment of dramatics for Tulsa: The game went to overtime when Brin threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana as time expired in the fourth quarter.
That score came after Tulane had taken a 21-14 lead with 1:38 remaining when Amare Jones' 71-yard kickoff return set up Pratt's 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James.
The game was scoreless at halftime and Tulsa missed a scoring opportunity on the first possession of the third quarter. It drove to the Tulane 33 before Deneric Prince lost a fumble.
The Green Wave finally ended the scoreless tie when Stephon Huderson ran 5 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 5:25 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Golden Hurricane went for a fourth-and-1 at their own 29, but T.K. Wilkerson was tackled for a 2-yard loss, giving Tulane a short field.
Two plays later, Pratt (who completed just eight of 17 passes for 76 yards) threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Will Wallace for a 14-0 Tulane lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Brin ran 18 yards for a touchdown, and with 3:16 remaining, he added a 19-yard touchdown pass to Josh Johnson to tie the score.
Brin completed 18 of 28 for 266 yards after Zach Smith and Seth Boomer were injured.
--Field Level Media
