Tolu Smith scored 17 points and Mississippi State cooled off one of the hottest teams in the SEC with a 69-62 victory over No. 25 Texas A&M in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday.
Shakeel Moore added 14 points as the Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 SEC) strengthened their NCAA Tournament hopes while snapping the Aggies' six-game winning streak. Cameron Matthews finished with 11 points.
Mississippi State's relentless defensive effort in the second half was key as they forced the Aggies (21-8, 13-3) to go nearly 13 minutes without a field goal.
Texas A&M, aiming for 14 conference wins for only the second time in its SEC history, lost despite a 21-point effort from Wayde Taylor IV.
Andersson Garcia scored 11 before fouling out. Henry Coleman III tallied 11 points and Dexter Dennis added nine to go with seven rebounds.
Dennis gave the Aggies their first lead of the day at 31-30 on a 3-pointer to start the second half.
The Bulldogs trailed by as nine early in the second half but remained poised and took the lead for good at 51-49 with 6:02 left on a couple of free throws by Smith.
Moments later, Shawn Jones Jr. turned a steal into a thunderous dunk that put the Bulldogs up 53-49 with 5:49 remaining.
Mississippi State scored the first five points and led 8-3 after Moore buried an open 3-pointer with 17:14 to go.
Moore scored nine points in the first half, including two off a jumper as the shot clock expired to push the Bulldogs' lead to 14-10 with 14:56 left.
Eric Reed Jr. drilled a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 17-10 as Mississippi State connected eight of its first 10 shots from the floor.
Taylor kept the Aggies in the game, hitting his first three shots from beyond the arc, the third slicing their deficit to 24-21 with 8:13 to play.
The Bulldogs went more than four minutes without hitting a field goal late in the opening half. Smith ended the cold spell with a tip-in at the 5:37 mark for a 27-21 lead.
Garcia stepped up late for the Aggies, hitting a 3-pointer up top that cut the Mississippi State lead to 27-26 and then scoring off a putback that pulled the Aggies within 30-28 with 3:40 left.
Neither team scored the remainder of the half.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.