No. 25 Tennessee went three hours east to Nashville and blasted short-handed Vanderbilt, 70-58, at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Victor Bailey Jr. (21 points) led Tennessee (16-6, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) in scoring, while Jaden Springer added 20 and made several key plays down the stretch. Yves Pons (10 points, 10 rebounds) added a double-double.
Tennessee shot 45.1 percent from the field, out-rebounded Vanderbilt by a 38-28 count and shot 81.8 percent (18 of 22) from the foul line.
Vanderbilt, which went 3 of 6 from the charity stripe, kept in it through a 39.4 percent showing (13 of 33) from 3.
The Commodores (6-13, 2-11) unexpectedly played without their top two scorers, Scotty Pippen Jr. (20.5 ppg) and Dylan Disu (15.0), who leads the league in rebounding (9.2). Vanderbilt did not give a reason for their absence and both were on the bench in street clothes.
So, Vanderbilt started a lineup of Jordan Wright, Isaac McBride, Quentin Millora-Brown, Max Evans and Braelee Albert, who combined to average 23.6 points coming in.
Predictably, it wasn't a pretty offensive night for Vandy, which had 19 turnovers, nine assists and eight made 2-point baskets.
Evans (13 points), McBride (11), Wright (10) and Trey Thomas (14) pitched in double-figure scoring for the ‘Dores.
Tennessee led by 10 to start the second half, then the Vols ran off seven unanswered points to start the second period until an Evans 3 with 16:11 left.
McBride's back-to-back bombs with 9:34 and 9:07 remaining cut the Vol lead to 52-45.
Vandy's Evans drove the lane, got by Pons and threw down a highlight-reel dunk with 4:28 left, cutting it to 56-52.
Tennessee's Keon Johnson answered with two free throws and a spectacular back-door dunk over Albert to put the Vols up eight with 2:08 left.
Springer, his fellow freshman back-court mate, hit a layup 23 seconds later after Vanderbilt's Thomas had answered with foul shots.
Springer then picked up a steal with 1:07 left and hit two free throws, and Vandy didn't get within single digits again.
Thanks to 10 first-half Volunteer turnovers, Vanderbilt made it interesting for a while. The Commodores led 20-17 on a Thomas 3 with 6:44 left in the period.
But Vandy scored just one more time the rest of the half, that coming on a Millora-Brown layup, that in the midst of Tennessee's 15-2 run that gave the Vols a 32-22 edge at half.
Bailey led all scorers at the half with nine.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.