Bijan Robinson rushed for 209 yards as No. 24 Texas survived a second-half rally by No. 13 Kansas State to win 34-27 and move into a three-way tie for second in the Big 12.
K-State's potential game-tying drive ended with a fumble at midfield with 24 seconds left.
Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) won its sixth straight game against K-State and snapped a five-game road losing streak.
Adrian Martinez finished 24-of-36 passing for a season-high 329 yards for K-State (6-3, 4-2).
Texas led 31-10 at halftime before K-State twice cut the deficit to one score.
K-State's best cornerback, Julius Brents, was ejected from the game on a targeting call on the opening drive. The Longhorns capped the drive with a 36-yard touchdown run by Robinson.
Martinez hit Deuce Vaughn with a 28-yard touchdown pass to answer the score.
Texas marched 75 yards on eight plays to regain the lead. Roschon Johnson punched it in from the 9-yard line.
K-State then rattled off a 16-play, 84-yard drive but stalled on the Texas 4-yard line. Ty Zentner hit a 22-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-10.
Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers found Xavier Worthy alone in the back of the end zone for the Longhorns' third touchdown. Ewers finished 18-for-31 for 197 yards passing and two TDs.
Texas appeared headed to a three-score lead when Johnson broke through the line on a fourth-and-1 run, but Ekow Boye-Doe stripped the ball from behind and it was recovered by Jacob Parrish at the K-State 10. K-State failed to convert a fourth-and-2 deep in Texas territory.
The Longhorns answered with a 74-yard drive, capped by a 28-yard Bert Auburn field goal. The key play was a 68-yard run by Robinson.
Martinez then threw his first interception of the season, setting up Texas at the K-State 27. Ewers hit Worthy on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the half.
K-State took advantage of a Johnson fumble to trim the deficit early in the third quarter. Martinez punched it in from the 1-yard line. Martinez then hit Kade Warner on a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut it to 31-24.
Auburn's 29-yard field goal made it a two-score game. Zentner answered with a 28-yarder.
