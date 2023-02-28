Tyrece Radford scored 13 points, and No. 24 Texas A&M held off Ole Miss in a 69-61 victory Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss.
Wade Taylor IV scored 12 points and Julius Marble added 10 for the Aggies (22-8, 14-3 Southeastern Conference), who clinched at least the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament. Texas A&M finishes the regular season at home against No. 2 Alabama -- the top team in the conference -- on Saturday.
Matthew Murrell scored a season-high 26 points, making a career-high eight 3-pointers (on 11 attempts) to lead the Rebels (11-19, 3-14) in their final home game of the season.
Radford made a 3-pointer and another basket to help Texas A&M open a 41-31 lead early in the second half.
Murrell and TJ Caldwell each made a 3-pointer during an 8-0 run that pulled Ole Miss within 42-40.
The Aggies scored the next seven points before the Rebels got within seven points three times in a 1:11 span.
Texas A&M pushed the lead to 11 before Ole Miss got within six three times before the four-minute mark.
Murrell's 3-pointer got the Rebels within 63-59 before the game was scoreless for more than two minutes.
Andersson Garcia's dunk ended the drought and extended the Aggies' lead to 65-59 with 1:23 left, and Ole Miss scored just two more points.
Robert Allen scored the first five points of the game and Murrell added two 3-pointers and another jumper as Ole Miss took a 15-6 lead.
Murrell made another 3-pointer to give the Rebels their biggest lead at 20-8 before they went cold.
Hayden Hefner and Solomon Washington scored four points apiece to spark a 14-0 run that gave Texas A&M a 22-20 lead.
Myles Burns and James White made back-to-back 3-pointers for Ole Miss before Marble had baskets to start and complete a 9-0 Aggies run that helped them take a 34-28 halftime lead.
