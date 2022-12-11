Mike Miles scored 18 points and the TCU defense held SMU to two 3-pointers as the 24th-ranked Horned Frogs won their sixth consecutive game with an 83-75 triumph over the rival Mustangs on a neutral court Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
Micah Peavy, Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Emanuel Miller contributed 11 points apiece as the Horned Frogs (8-1) used accurate shooting both in front of and behind the 3-point arc to gradually ease away from the Mustangs.
Zach Nutall led all scorers with 20 points and Efe Odigie recorded his third double-double of the season with 13 points and a season-high-tying 11 rebounds for SMU (3-7), which dropped its fourth in a row.
The Mustangs led 11-10 in the sixth minute of the game and hung within 37-33 shortly after the halftime break before a 3-pointer by Miles in the second minute of the second half got the Horned Frogs rolling.
TCU went on to lead by as many as 18 before SMU made a late push, closing within 77-69 on a Samuell Williamson dunk with still 1:42 to play.
But Chuck O'Bannon Jr. hit two free throws nine seconds later to create a 10-point cushion, and the Horned Frogs held on from there.
O'Bannon finished with 10 points, six of which came on a pair of 3-pointers. Miles also drilled a pair of threes as TCU outscored SMU 18-6 from behind the arc.
The Horned Frogs shot 46.8 percent overall and 40.0 percent on threes.
Lampkin complemented his 11 points with a team-high eight rebounds. Damion Baugh chipped in with nine points, seven rebounds and a game-high six assists, and Miles swiped four steals for TCU, which hasn't lost since a 64-63 stunner at the hands of Northwestern State on Nov. 14.
Zhuric Phelps offered 19 points to the cause for SMU, which missed 12 of its 14 3-point attempts. Nutall (1-for-7) and Phelps (0-for-4) combined for 10 of the misses.
Phelps, who took 23 shots, also found time for a team-high three assists.
