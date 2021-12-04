Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 24 Michigan to a 72-58 win over San Diego State on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
While the 3-point shot isn't part of the 7-foot-1 Dickinson's game, he hit three of them to help the Wolverines rebound from a loss at North Carolina on Wednesday.
Caleb Houstan added a career-high 17 points and Eli Brooks had 10 points, five assists and three steals for Michigan (5-3), which shot 55% from 3-point range (11 of 20).
Matt Bradley scored 22 points in defeat for San Diego State (5-3), which went 6 of 23 from 3-point range
Employing more full-court pressure defensively, Michigan forced San Diego State into nine turnovers in the second half and 16 for the game.
After holding a 47-43 lead with 14:28 remaining in the game, Michigan took control.
The Wolverines went on a 14-0 run to take a 61-43 lead with 7:41 left following back-to-back 3-pointers by Terrance Williams and Brooks.
Michigan then grew its lead to as many as 21 points at 69-48 with 3:32 remaining.
The Aztecs managed to cut their deficit to 14 at 70-56 with 2:12 left, but couldn't pull any closer.
San Diego State held a 10-8 lead early in the first half, but Michigan went on a 12-3 run to take a 20-13 lead with 10:03 remaining until halftime.
The lead grew to 10 points at 26-16 with 8:36 left following a 3-pointer by Dickinson.
However, San Diego State answered with an 11-4 run to cut Michigan's lead to 30-27 with 3:42 left in the first half.
The Aztecs took a 34-33 lead with 18 seconds left in the first half before Dickinson hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give Michigan a 36-34 halftime lead.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.