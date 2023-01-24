PJ Hall scored a game-high 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 to lead No. 24 Clemson to a 72-51 victory over visiting Georgia Tech in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Tuesday.
Hall shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 3 from distance, to go along with seven rebounds, while Galloway went 5-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-6 from distance, and added five assists.
Hunter Tyson finished with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Chauncey Wiggins also scored 12 points for the Tigers, who have won nine of their past 10 games.
The Tigers improved to 17-4 and 9-1 in conference play, their best-ever start in ACC play through 10 games.
Clemson, which never trailed, shot 27 of 51 (52.9 percent) from the field, including 9 of 20 (45 percent) from 3-point range.
Georgia Tech (8-12, 1-9), which has dropped six straight games, was led by Deivon Smith's 11 points and game-high 10 rebounds. Ja'von Franklin chipped in 12 points and five rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets shot 22 of 64 (34.4 percent) from the field, including a woeful 4-for-23 (17.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
Leading 39-30 two minutes into the second half, the Tigers put the game away with a 12-6 run to take a 51-36 advantage following Tyson's two free throws with 12:40 to play.
Clemson scored the game's first 12 carried a 37-28 lead into halftime.
Galloway scored 12 points in the first 20 minutes for Clemson, which shot 13 of 26 (50 percent) from the field before the break. The Tigers were 5-for-10 (50 percent) from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.
Georgia Tech was led by Smith's 11 first-half points, while Franklin added six.
The Yellow Jackets shot 12 of 31 (38.7 percent) from the field prior to halftime, including 3-for-11 (27.3 percent) from distance.
