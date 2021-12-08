Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Alex Barcello had 17 points and Te'Jon Lucas added 14 points and six assists to lead BYU to an 82-71 win Wednesday over Utah State at Provo, Utah.
The Cougars (8-1) were also led by Fousseyni Traore's 14 points and Trevin Knell's 13 points.
Despite a 0-of-6 stretch from the field late in the second half, BYU shot 50 percent from the field. The Cougars tallied 19 assists on their 26 successful field goals.
Utah State (6-3) was led by Justin Bean's 20 points and seven rebounds.
Brandon Horvath made his last four shots from the field and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Sean Bairstow added 11 points for the Aggies.
A 12-0 run by BYU put the Cougars ahead 29-17 with 7:27 left in the first half.
Knell and Lucas combined for 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field to lead BYU to a 45-33 halftime lead.
The Cougars made 57.1 percent of their shots from the field and totaled 12 assists by halftime.
Bean had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field in the first half. The other Utah State players made 5 of 14 shots.
BYU built its lead to 66-46 with 11:31 left following a 12-2 run.
Utah State answered by outscoring BYU 16-3, capped by eight points, including two 3-pointers, by Horvath to cut the lead to 69-62 left with 6:24 remaining.
The Cougars endured a scoreless streak of 5:15 before Traore made two free throws with 3:32 remaining to increase the lead to 71-62.
Traore snapped BYU's stretch of six straight missed field goal attempts with a layup with 2:57 left, giving the Cougars a 73-62 lead.
Utah State could have cut into BYU's lead more during its surge in the second half but missed six straight free throws between the 6:46 mark and with 3:19 remaining.
The Aggies finished 9-for-20 from the free throw line in the first road game of the season.
-Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.