Brad Davison scored 27 points and Johnny Davis added 15 to power No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-66 victory over host Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday in Atlanta.
The Badgers (6-1) also got nine points from Tyler Wahl to extend their winning streak to four games and end Georgia Tech's streak at five games.
The Yellow Jackets squandered a fantastic performance from Michael Devoe, who scored 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field, including 5-for-10 from beyond the arc, and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Davison shot 9-for-16 from the floor, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range, while Davis went 4-for-9 from the field and made half of his four 3-point attempts. Wisconsin shot 42.6 percent (23-for-54) from the field, including 37.5 percent (9-for-24) from 3-point range.
Khalid Moore scored all eight of his points in the first half for Georgia Tech (5-2), while Deivon Smith scored all nine of his points in the second half and also finished with a game-high 11 rebounds. Devoe scored 16 second-half points and finished with six rebounds.
Leading 44-41 after Rodney Howard's free throw with 13:39 remaining, Davison became unstoppable as the Badgers extended their lead. He scored on each of the Badgers' next four possessions, accounting for all of their points during a 9-2 spurt that pushed the lead to 53-43 with 11:45 remaining, prompting Georgia Tech to call timeout.
The Yellow Jackets countered by going on an 18-8 run to tie the game at 61 on Devoe's three-point play with 5:27 remaining.
But Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn made two free throws and Wahl followed with a layup with 3:34 left to give Wisconsin a 65-61 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
The Badgers closed the game out at the free throw line, where they shot 15-for-22.
Neither team led by more than six points during an evenly played first half that ended with Wisconsin leading 32-31 after Davis hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left.
Davison scored 13 first-half points and was 4-of-7 shooting and Davis added 12 to carry the Badgers, who shot 34.6 percent (9-for-26) from the floor before halftime, including 42.9 percent (6-for-14) from beyond the arc.
Devoe scored 17 first-half points on 6-for-10 shooting that included going 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.