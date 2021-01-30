David Singleton hit consecutive 3-pointers early in the second half to help UCLA extend a slim advantage and the 23rd-ranked Bruins rode it the rest of the way to a hard-earned 57-52 Pac-12 win Saturday over visiting Oregon State in Westwood, Calif.
Cody Riley scored a team-high 16 points as the Bruins (13-3, 9-1 Pac-12), playing for the first time in a week, managed to pull out a win despite their lowest point total of the season.
The 52 points allowed matched the fewest given up by UCLA this season, equaling the mark set in a nonconference win over Seattle on Dec. 3.
Ethan Thompson led Oregon State (8-7, 4-5) with game-high tying 16 points.
UCLA led by as many as seven in the first half before taking just a 27-25 advantage into the break.
After a free throw by Riley to open the second period, Singleton bombed in his 3-pointers sandwiching two free throws by Thompson to increase the Bruins' lead to 34-27.
The Beavers were down 11 at 52-41 with 3:50 remaining before making a late run. Warith Alatishe had two free throws and a dunk in an eight-point burst that made it a three-point game with still 1:45 to play.
After Riley and Thompson exchanged a single free throw apiece, Oregon State had a chance to tie in the final seconds. But after a timeout, the Bruins forced Thompson into a turnover, then iced the win with four free throws from Tyger Campbell.
Riley completed a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds for UCLA, which had won seven in a row before losing 72-71 at Stanford in overtime last Saturday. The Bruins had a home game Thursday against Oregon postponed.
Singleton finished with nine points, all on 3-pointers, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. also had nine points to complement eight rebounds. Campbell was a third Bruin with nine points.
The 57 points were one fewer than the Bruins scored in their season-opening loss at San Diego State.
Maurice Calloo backed Thompson with nine points for Oregon State. Alatishe gathered a team-high nine rebounds to go with six points.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.