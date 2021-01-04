Saint Louis entered the Top 25 on Monday without having played a game since Dec. 23. COVID-19 will prevent the Billikens from defending their No. 23 ranking for at least two more games.
The Billikens' games against La Salle on Wednesday and Saint Joseph's on Saturday have been postponed after a Tier 1 positive test within the program last week. Saint Louis paused team activities on Dec. 30.
The latest postponements -- all Atlantic 10 Conference games -- bring to five the number of consecutive games postponed for Saint Louis (7-1), which has yet to play a conference game. Saint Louis last played Dec. 23, a win over UMKC.
"Program activities will resume only after all personnel are cleared via the extensive Saint Louis University campus COVID-19 testing procedures and protocols," the Billikens said on their website.
Saint Louis will try again Jan. 15 when it's slated to play Davidson.
--Field Level Media
