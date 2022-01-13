No. 23 Providence's home game against UConn on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Friars' program, the Big East announced.

Providence also saw Tuesday's scheduled game against Creighton postponed for the same reason.

The Friars (14-2, 4-1) are now scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Seton Hall.

The Huskies (11-4, 2-2) will return to action against visiting Butler on Tuesday in Hartford, Conn.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.