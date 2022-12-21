Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome scored 18 points apiece as No. 23 Auburn completed its West Coast road swing with an 84-61 win over Washington on Wednesday.
Chris Moore had 12 points and Wendell Green Jr. added 11 for Auburn (10-2), which outscored the Huskies 53-38 in the second half and bounced back from a 74-71 loss to USC on Sunday.
Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (9-4) with 15 points, while Koren Johnson had 12 off the bench. Braxton Meah finished with eight points and a season-high nine rebounds.
Auburn outrebounded Washington 42-24, which led to a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points. Williams and Broome combined for 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
The Tigers led by eight at the break before shooting 72.4 percent from the field during a dominant second half.
Both teams struggled to generate any offense early, shooting a combined 6 of 32 to start the game. Auburn led 11-7 with just over 11 minutes left in the first half.
Moore's layup sparked a 14-0 run for the Tigers, who moved ahead 27-12 with 4:16 left in the half after holding the Huskies without a field goal for over five minutes.
Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer during a 9-2 run to close the half as Washington cut the deficit to 31-23.
Williams had 14 points in the half to lead all scorers. Auburn limited the Huskies to 21.2 percent shooting, including 2 of 13 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.
Washington entered with five wins this season when trailing at the half, but the Huskies failed to manufacture a second-half charge against the Tigers.
Auburn stretched its lead to 54-35 after Broome's jumper capped a 15-2 run with 11:09 remaining.
Washington finished shooting 36.8 percent from the field and 5 of 20 (25 percent) from 3-point range.
Tre Donaldson had seven assists for Auburn, which shot 55.9 percent from the field and 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
--Field Level Media
