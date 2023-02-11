Coming off one of its worst offensive performances of the season, No. 22 North Carolina State rediscovered its scoring touch in a 92-62 road rout at Boston College on Saturday afternoon.
Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead the Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a 63-50 setback at No. 8 Virginia on Tuesday night. He made five 3-pointers and added six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
D.J. Burns Jr. contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds and Terquavion Smith scored 17 points -- including the 1,000th point of his career -- for NC State. Casey Morsell also made five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
The Wolfpack shot 55.2 percent from the field (37 of 67) and had a huge edge in 3-point field goals. NC State sank 15 of 30 attempts from behind the arc, compared to just 4-for-14 shooting by Boston College.
Quentin Post led Boston College (12-14, 6-9) with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting. He has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games.
Jaeden Zackery added 10 points for the Eagles, who failed to score in the final 3:50 of the game and finished with 17 turnovers.
NC State shot 57.6 percent from the field in the first half (19 for 33) and led 44-32 at halftime.
The Wolfpack have won nine of their last 11 games. The Eagles have lost three of their last five.
