True freshman Andres Borregales kicked a 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter as the 22nd-ranked Miami Hurricanes defeated visiting Appalachian State 25-23 on Saturday night.
The Hurricanes (1-1), favored by eight points, were hurt by their special teams, allowing a 100-yard kickoff return. They also had a field goal blocked.
Appalachian State (1-1) fell short of what would've been its biggest upset since winning at Michigan in 2007. The Mountaineers also beat North Carolina in 2019.
The Mountaineers had a chance to drive for a winning field goal in the final two minutes, but they were stopped at their own 47 as Chase Brice threw incomplete on 4th-and-six.
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King completed 20-of-33 passes for 200 yards and ran for 79 yards. Miami running back Cam'Ron Harris ran for 91 yards (5.1 average) and one score.
Both teams scored first-quarter touchdowns.
Miami's defense led to the game's first score as defensive back Amari Carter intercepted a Brice pass at the Mountaineers' six. The pass was deflected by defensive end Chantz Williams, and that led to Donald Chaney Jr.'s one-yard TD run.
The Mountaineers tied the score 7-7 on a 4th-and-two gamble that turned into Camerun Peoples' 28-yard TD run, virtually untouched up the middle.
Miami closed the first quarter with a 9-7 lead as a high snap to the Mountaineers punter led to a safety.
The Canes settled for Borregales' 27-yard field goal and a 12-7 second-quarter lead.
But a 100-yard kickoff return by Jalen Virgil down the right sideline gave the Mountaineers a 14-12 lead just 13 seconds later.
The Mountaineers then made another big second-quarter play, blocking a Borregales 35-yard field goal attempt.
Miami took the second-half kickoff and went 75 yards on six plays, capped by Harris' 12-yard run for a 19-14 Canes lead.
The teams traded field goals -- 22 yards for the Mountaineers' Chandler Staton and 38 yards for Borregales -- leaving Miami with a 22-17 lead with 9:15 left in the fourth.
Appalachian State took a 23-22 lead on Malik Williams' three-yard reception with 5:48 left in the fourth. Williams had a 41-yarder to set up that score.
That set the stage for Miami's final drive -- a 10-play, 55-yard march that resulted in Borregales' clutch field goal.
--Field Level Media
