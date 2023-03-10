Darrion Trammell and Keshad Johnson scored 15 points each to lead the top-seeded San Diego State men's basketball team to a 64-49 win against fifth-seeded San Jose State in a semifinal game at the Mountain West tournament on Friday evening at the Thomas & Mack Center in Paradise, Nev.
Micah Parrish paced the reserves with nine points for San Diego State (26-6), which advanced to play the winner of second-seeded Boise State and third-seeded Utah State on Saturday.
Omari Moore, who came in averaging 17.8 points for San Jose State (20-13), was held to seven on 3-for-13 shooting. Tibet Gorener scored 15 points off the bench as the lone player in double figures for the Spartans, who beat Nevada in overtime in a quarterfinal on Thursday, its first win since joining the MWC in in 2013.
The Aztecs gained some early separation with a 7-0 run that gave them a 14-8 lead with 12:15 left in the first half.
Matt Bradley scored with a left-hand drive for a 21-12 lead, and Johnson hit a pullup jumper to make it 23-12. Two free throws by Parrish capped the 9-0 run and made it 25-12 with 2:59 left.
San Diego State maintained the double-digit lead the rest of the half as Trammell stepped into a 3-pointer and sank it with five seconds left to give the Aztecs a 33-20 lead at the break.
Moore was held to five points on 2-for-7 shooting in the first half.
San Diego State didn't let up in the second half.
Lamont Butler converted a three-point play to extend the lead to 38-22, and Johnson scored on a dunk to make it 40-22 with 16:32 left in the game.
The Spartans managed to get back within 14 points twice over the next five minutes, but couldn't get any closer until Sage Tolbert III scored on a dunk to make it 53-40 with 6:53 remaining.
Gorener then made a layup to make it an 11-point game, but Butler sank a 3 on the other end to give the Aztecs some breathing room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.