Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and three of his Providence teammates added double-figure totals as the 20th-ranked Friars beat visiting Georgetown 74-62 on Wednesday night.
Devin Carter had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East), who have won four of their past five games and improved to 13-0 at home this season.
Providence's Ed Croswell also scored 12 points and Noah Locke added 11 points thanks largely to three 3-pointers. Hopkins added six rebounds and four assists.
Bradley Ezewiro scored 14 of his career-high 19 points in the second half and had three blocks to lead Georgetown (6-19, 1-13) during its fourth straight loss.
Primo Spears had 18 points and seven assists, while Brandon Murray finished his sixth straight double-digit scoring game with 16 points and seven boards.
There were five ties and five lead changes early before Providence used a 9-0 run to take a 23-16 lead.
The Friars turned the game around in a span of 2:56. Locke hit a transition 3-pointer from the wing before Croswell and Hopkins sank back-to-back layups.
A Hopkins layup through contact and Jayden Pierre's 3-pointer bookended another 7-0 spurt and finished an extended 16-1 run that put Providence ahead 30-17.
Georgetown used a 7-0 run including a Spears 3-pointer to climb within 30-24 with 5:25 left before halftime, but Carter's baseline cut to flush Pierre's feed was one of two straight dunks for the hosts.
The Friars led 39-30 at the break. Murray's second 3-pointer with 3:52 left was the final Georgetown field goal of the period.
Jared Bynum sank a layup and a transition 3-pointer from the corner to stretch the Friars' lead to 46-33 two minutes into the second half.
Spears and Murray hit consecutive baskets for Georgetown, but an 8-0 Providence run including a Carter slam and Locke trey made it a 54-37 game with 13:08 left.
The Hoyas logged a 10-2 run midway through the second. Ezewiro had two dunks and six total points during that stretch.
Locke and Hopkins canned wing 3-pointers to give Providence a 64-51 lead with 7:26 left.
After Ezewiro flushed a pair of dunks, Carter set up Hopkins for a basket with 5:01 left, restoring the Friars' 13-point margin.
The Hoyas shot 0-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half.
Georgetown center Qudus Wahab scored his 1,000th career point early in the second half.
