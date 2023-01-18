Kam Jones scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half to help No. 20 Marquette hold off No. 22 Providence for an 83-75 win in on Wednesday in a Big East Conference clash in Milwaukee.
Jones shot 8 of 14 from the field, hit four shots from 3-point range and added three steals to pace the Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East).
Rhode Island native Tyler Kolek contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Marquette, which is 11-1 at home this season.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13 points) and Oso Ighodaro (10) also scored in double figures.
Marquette held a 24-5 advantage in fastbreak points.
Ed Croswell (20 points) led Providence (14-5, 6-2), which was without point guard Jared Bynum (abdominal injury) for a third straight game.
Bryce Hopkins (19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and Devin Carter (18 points) rounded out the Friars' top scorers.
The Golden Eagles' extended 21-6 run turned an 18-14 deficit into a double-digit lead with 3:22 left before halftime, and it was more of the same following the break.
Prosper's thunderous dunk off an offensive rebound capped an 11-4 run to begin the second half, extending the score to 49-35. Jones hit a step-back trey and drove baseline for two layups during that stretch.
The Friars did not go down quietly, though. Carter's three free throws and Breed's jumper fueled a 10-4 run with 8:16 left.
Providence cut its deficit to five late, but that was the closest it would get.
Jones converted a transition layup and triple off an inbounds play to make it 75-67 with 2:07 left.
Kolek iced the game with six free throws in the final 33 seconds.
The teams traded early baskets before Marquette led 11-9, hitting back-to-back baskets, including an Ighodaro turnaround.
Hopkins bookended a 7-0 Providence run with a step-back jumper and second-chance layup to make it 18-14. Marquette then scored six straight points to spark a 10-2 run and take a 24-20 lead.
Kolek's layup and dish to Ighodaro for a dunk capped the extended spurt that made it 30-22, but Providence closed the opening period on a 7-3 run, closing with a Croswell layup.
Both teams shot 48.3 percent in the first half, but six made free throws helped build a 38-31 halftime lead for Marquette.
