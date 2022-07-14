Defenseman Simon Nemec, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $950,000.

Nemec, 18, recorded 26 points (one goal, 25 assists) in 39 games last season with HK Nitra in Slovakia's top professional league, Tipos Extraliga.

Overall, Nemec earned 48 career points (three goals, 45 assists) in 88 regular-season contests spread over three seasons with HK Nitra.

Nemec helped Slovakia pick up the bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

--Field Level Media

