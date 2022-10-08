Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs against Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs offense lines up against the Auburn Tigers defense on the one yard line during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) recovers a fumble by Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (left) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) fumbles the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball to wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs away from Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is tackled by Auburn Tigers cornerback D.J. James (4) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers place kicker Anders Carlson (26) warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Fans in the Georgia Bulldogs student section prepare for the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers place kicker Anders Carlson (26) warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Daijun Edwards ran for three touchdowns and the formidable defense of No. 2 Georgia swarmed visiting Auburn in a 42-10 Southeastern Conference victory Saturday afternoon in Athens.
Stetson Bennett completed 22 of 32 passes for 208 yards and scored on a 64-yard quarterback draw on the first play of the fourth quarter as Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) beat Auburn (3-3, 1-2) for the fifth straight time.
Edwards carried 12 times for 83 yards and Branson Robinson added 98 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries as the Bulldogs piled up 292 yards on the ground.
Georgia, which entered Saturday ranked No. 4 in scoring defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, limited Auburn to 258 yards and 10 first downs. The Bulldogs harassed Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford into a 13-of-38 performance for 165 yards.
Auburn's lone touchdown came with 9:51 left as Jarquez Hunter took a short pass from Ashford, spun away from three defenders and raced up the Georgia sideline on a play that covered 62 yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, Georgia's punt return unit helped set up a pair of touchdowns.
When the Tigers tried a run from punt formation on a fourth-and-6, the Bulldogs' Nolan Smith stuffed John Samuel for a 2-yard gain as Georgia took possession at the Auburn 36.
Seven plays later, Kenny McIntosh swept left end on a 1-yard touchdown carry to put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
After Georgia forced a three and out, Ladd McConkey returned a punt 38 yards to give the Bulldogs a first down at the Tigers' 31. Robinson's 22-yard run then helped set up a 1-yard scoring carry by Edwards.
On the opening possession of the second half, Auburn's Colby Wooden poked the ball from the grasp of Bennett and recovered at the Georgia 19 to set up a 29-yard field goal by Anders Carlson.
But the Bulldogs answered with an 81-yard drive, which was triggered by five straight Bennett completions that produced 65 yards and set up a 2-yard touchdown carry by Edwards which put Georgia up 21-3.
In the fourth quarter, Georgia scored on three straight possessions to turn the game into a rout.
