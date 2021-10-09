Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) scores a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook avoids the tackle of Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts after being ejected fro targeting during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) scores a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks with head coach Bryan Harsin during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) is pressured by Georgia Bulldogs lineman Travon Walker (44) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) and Auburn Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries as Auburn Tigers safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) closes in during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) scores a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks at the Auburn defense during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) surveys the Georgia Bulldogs defense during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Luke Deal (86) rolls over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scrambles against the Auburn Tigers defense during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin watches his team warm up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; An Auburn flag is waved in the student section before the game between the Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) walks the field before Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during tiger walk at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Fans watch tiger walk at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) walks the field before Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during tiger walk at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before the Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Aubie during tiger walk at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers players during tiger walk at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) during tiger walk at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) walks the field before Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl welcomes former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton to the student section during the Tigers' game on Saturday against No. 2 Georgia.
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shakes hand with Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Stetson Bennett went 14-for-21 passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 34-10 victory over host No. 18 Auburn on Saturday.
Ladd McConkey had five catches for 135 yards and a score, with Zamir White adding 79 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SEC).
Georgia limited Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to 217 yards on 21-for-38 passing, with one interception. The Tigers (4-2, 1-1) mustered 318 yards of total offense compared with Georgia's 432.
After Auburn turned the ball over on downs when Nix threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 from Georgia's 40-yard line midway though the third quarter, Bennett immediately hit McConkey sprinting down the middle of the field for a 60-yard touchdown for a 24-3 advantage.
The Tigers responded by pulling to 24-10 when Tank Bigsby's 6-yard run capped a six-play, 78-yard drive with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
Georgia dominated the fourth quarter and put the game away by scoring the next 10 points on a 21-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny and a 10-yard run by White with 7:11 remaining.
Auburn had taken a 3-0 lead when Anders Carlson's 24-yard field goal capped a 17-play, 68-yard drive during which the Tigers converted twice on fourth down during their nearly seven-minute possession. It marked the first time Georgia trailed this season.
Georgia took advantage of an Auburn miscue to tie the game. Linebacker Nakobe Dean intercepted Nix's pass that deflected off Shaun Shivers' hands to give the Bulldogs the ball at Auburn's 26-yard line. Six plays later, Jack Podlesny kicked a 23-yard field goal with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
Georgia took the lead on its next series. White plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cap a seven-play, 70-yard drive with 14:39 left in the first half. The drive also was costly for Auburn, as safety Smoke Monday was kicked out of the game after he was called for targeting while tackling Bennett near the sideline.
Georgia extended its lead to 17-3 on its next possession. Bennett was masterful, going 3 for-3 for 73 yards during a six-play, 78-yard drive that he capped with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell with 9:10 left in the half.
Auburn had a chance to pull to within a touchdown in the final minute of the half, but Nix's pass on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line was broken up in the back of the end zone by Latavious Brini.
