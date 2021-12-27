COVID-19 issues have forced No. 2 Duke to postpone Wednesday's Atlantic Coast Conference game at Clemson.

The Athletic said Monday that Duke's game Saturday at Notre Dame would also be postponed, but school officials have not confirmed that report.

The Blue Devils (11-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech, 76-65, in their conference opener last Wednesday.

The contest against Clemson will be rescheduled.

--Field Level Media

