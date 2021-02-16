Second-ranked Baylor will return to the court on Feb. 23 against Iowa State following six consecutive postponements because of COVID-19 issues, the school announced Tuesday.
The Bears haven't played since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2. Baylor had home games postponed against TCU (Feb. 6), Texas Tech (Feb. 13), West Virginia (Feb. 18) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 20), along with games at Oklahoma (Feb. 10) and at West Virginia (Feb. 15).
Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) is one of the nation's two remaining undefeated teams, along with No. 1 Gonzaga (20-0, 11-0 West Coast Conference).
Baylor's game against West Virginia has been rescheduled for Feb. 25, and the conference is attempting to reschedule other games between March 1 and 7. Not all of the postponed games will be made up, according to the school.
--Field Level Media
