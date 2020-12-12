No. 2 Baylor has postponed two more games while also pausing all activity because of COVID-19 protocols.
No details about the COVID-19 situation were revealed, with the Bears postponing Sunday's high-profile in-state game against Texas, while also taking a game against Tarleton on Tuesday off the schedule, at least for now.
No reschedule date for either game was given.
"This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," Baylor head coach Scott Drew said Saturday.
Baylor has held tight toward the top of the rankings with a 4-0 record, but had a titanic matchup against No. 1 Gonzaga postponed last week. A game against Nicholls on Tuesday was canceled. The Bears also pulled out of the Empire Classic in New York at the start of the season after Drew tested positive for COVID-19.
Baylor's next scheduled game is Dec. 19 at Kansas State.
Drew suggested the game against Texas could be rescheduled during the final week of the regular season which was left open by the Big 12 Conference.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.